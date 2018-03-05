Walsall man in court accused of killing his grandmother
The grandson of a 74-year-old woman stabbed to death at her home has appeared in court charged with murder.
A post-mortem examination found Anne James died from multiple stab wounds.
Her 25-year-old grandson, Gregory Irvin, from Walsall Wood, was arrested on 1 March and appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court earlier, where he was remanded in custody.
He is due before Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday.
Mrs James was found dead by a neighbour at her home in Doveridge Place in Highgate, Walsall, on 28 February.
Police believe she was stabbed that day sometime between midday and 17:00 GMT.
Det Insp Harry Harrison from West Midlands Police said Mrs James's murder had "really shocked the local community".