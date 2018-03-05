Image copyright Family handout Image caption Anne James was "amazing, generous" and "kind", relatives say

The grandson of a 74-year-old woman stabbed to death at her home has appeared in court charged with murder.

A post-mortem examination found Anne James died from multiple stab wounds.

Her 25-year-old grandson, Gregory Irvin, from Walsall Wood, was arrested on 1 March and appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court earlier, where he was remanded in custody.

He is due before Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday.

Mrs James was found dead by a neighbour at her home in Doveridge Place in Highgate, Walsall, on 28 February.

Police believe she was stabbed that day sometime between midday and 17:00 GMT.

Det Insp Harry Harrison from West Midlands Police said Mrs James's murder had "really shocked the local community".