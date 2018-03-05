Birmingham & Black Country

Walsall man in court accused of killing his grandmother

  • 5 March 2018
Anne James Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Anne James was "amazing, generous" and "kind", relatives say

The grandson of a 74-year-old woman stabbed to death at her home has appeared in court charged with murder.

A post-mortem examination found Anne James died from multiple stab wounds.

Her 25-year-old grandson, Gregory Irvin, from Walsall Wood, was arrested on 1 March and appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court earlier, where he was remanded in custody.

He is due before Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday.

Mrs James was found dead by a neighbour at her home in Doveridge Place in Highgate, Walsall, on 28 February.

Police believe she was stabbed that day sometime between midday and 17:00 GMT.

Det Insp Harry Harrison from West Midlands Police said Mrs James's murder had "really shocked the local community".

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites