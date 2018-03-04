Image copyright Family handout Image caption Anne James was "amazing, generous" and "kind", relatives say

A 25-year-old man has been charged with the murder of his grandmother, who was stabbed to death at her home.

A neighbour found 74-year-old Anne James collapsed with suspected knife injuries at her home in Walsall on Wednesday evening.

Her grandson Greg Irvin, from Walsall Wood, was arrested the day after her body was discovered and charged with murder on Sunday.

Mr Irvin is due to appear before magistrates in Wolverhampton on Monday.

In a statement, Mrs James' family said: "We are all devastated at the loss of a loving wife, mum, grandma and great grandma.

"She was an amazing, generous, kind, and much-loved part of our family; she will be very sadly missed."