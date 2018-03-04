Image copyright Google Image caption The 31-year-old was found critically injured in Parkhouse Drive, Erdington

A man has died of a gunshot wound in Birmingham, prompting a murder investigation.

The 31-year-old man was found critically injured at a property in Parkhouse Drive, Erdington, at 22:00 GMT on Friday.

West Midlands Police said he died in hospital at 18:00 on Saturday.

A man aged 30 and a 17-year-old male were arrested in Parkhouse Drive in connection with the death and remain in custody.

Firearms officers were deployed to the scene on Friday night.

Emergency first aid was given by officers before the victim was transferred to hospital, where he was placed on a life support machine but later died.

Two properties in the street have been sealed off to allow forensics officers to carry out a search.

Det Ch Insp Edward Foster said: "We are conducting house-to-house inquiries and have already spoken to several potentially key witnesses.

"But we'd ask anyone who's not yet spoken to us - who lives nearby, was in the area, or has information about what happened - to get in touch, as they could have seen or heard something important."