A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a missing woman was discovered at an address in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police attended an address in Cooksey Lane, Kingstanding, on Friday as part of inquiries to trace Charlotte Teeling.

Officers found the 33-year-old dead inside the property.

A 40-year-old man has since been arrested in Coventry on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

Ms Teeling was reported missing to West Mercia Police on 26 February.

Inquiries led officers to an address in Coventry in the early hours of Saturday where the man was arrested.

He is currently being questioned by police.