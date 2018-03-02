Image copyright Police handout Image caption The family of Jaskaran Kang said he was a "caring, hard-working father, son and brother"

A further man has been charged with the murder of a 24-year-old who was found fatally stabbed at a flat.

The body of Jaskaran Kang, from Handsworth, Birmingham, was discovered at a property in Stourbridge Road, Dudley, on 6 January.

Joshua Campbell, 18, of King Edmond Street, Dudley, appeared in court on Friday charged with murder and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Three other men charged in January with Mr Kang's murder are in custody.

A fifth man, Tyrone Johnson, 21, of Malthouse Drive, Dudley, joins Mr Campbell as the latest to be charged over the death - he is accused of conspiracy to commit robbery and has also appeared in court on Friday.

The three men previously charged with murder are: Reggie Salmon, 20, of Stourbridge Road, Dudley; Dontay Ellis, 18, of Central Drive, Lower Gornal; a 17-year-old boy from Newcastle-under-Lyme, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

They are due to appear in crown court in March.

At Dudley Magistrates Court earlier, Mr Campbell and Mr Johnson were remanded in custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 5 March and 3 April respectively.