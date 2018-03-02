Image copyright Family handout Image caption Anne James was "amazing, generous" and "kind", relatives say

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 74-year-old woman found dead at her home.

A neighbour found Anne James collapsed with suspected knife injuries at her home in Walsall on Wednesday evening.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Thursday at his home in Walsall.

Det Supt Tom Chisholm from West Midlands Police said it was "a shocking, violent attack" and urged anyone with information to contact the force.

He added: "We suspect Mrs James was attacked any time between late morning and 17:00 on Wednesday and we need to hear from anyone who saw anything out of the ordinary.

"The family of Mrs James have suffered an immense shock and we are keeping them fully updated with the latest developments."

In a statement, Mrs James' family said: "We are all devastated at the loss of a loving wife, mum, grandma and great grandma.

"She was an amazing, generous, kind, and much loved part of our family; she will be very sadly missed."