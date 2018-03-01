Image caption As well as providing job opportunities, Chelmund's Fish and Chips will give its profits to community projects

A new fish and chip shop will be serving up help for community projects, as well as food.

Chelmund's Fish and Chip Shop is owned and run by community groups and will be giving work to people who have previously been unemployed.

Once it has covered its costs, the social enterprise shop in Chelmsley Wood near Solihull will be reinvesting profits in the local community.

Those behind it hope it will benefit projects in the area.

Image copyright Chelmund's Fish and Chips Image caption Four community groups have come together to run the fish and chip shop, with £20,000 funding from North Solihull Partnership

Opening on Thursday, it is being run by community centre Three Trees, business support group Development in Social Enterprise, community cafe Olive Branch Kitchen and Churches on Chelmund's Cross. It will offer the full range of chip shop foods.

Money from the sale of food will go to pay staff and cover running costs, with any extra going to community events, youth projects or groups for older people.

Those behind it say the project has taken two years of planning, after they spotted units being built in the area.

Neil Roberts from Chelmsley Wood Baptist Church, one of the partners, said: "We thought, someone will put a chippy in there, why not us?"

'Employment and opportunity'

The partners said it was a business, not a charity, but profits would go back into the local community.

Mike Harmon, vicar at St Andrew's Church, said: "The money belongs to the community, we'll use it to support local projects and events, and in the longer term we'll be looking to start new businesses up and offer even more employment and opportunity."

North Solihull Partnership provided £20,000 funding to the social enterprise, which will go towards training and development of staff.

It said it would offer advice on "health by stealth" by providing healthier food options.