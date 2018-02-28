Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was born at Birmingham Women's Hospital in 2007 and suffered brain injuries

A girl who was left severely disabled after mistakes by hospital staff during her birth has won more than £2.7m in compensation.

The girl, now aged 10, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was born at Birmingham Women's Hospital in 2007.

She suffered oxygen starvation in the womb after medics failed to react to warning signs that she was in distress.

The High Court heard that the girl has "profound" physical and cognitive disabilities.

Through her mother, the girl sued Birmingham Women's Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, claiming damages.

The NHS Trust admitted liability for her injuries "at an early stage" and on Wednesday agreed to a final settlement of the case.

As well as a £2,744,740 lump sum, the girl will receive annual payments to cover the costs of her care for life.

The family also received a public apology from NHS lawyers.

'Arduous journey'

Delays in performing an emergency caesarean section led to her being born with cerebral palsy and suffering serious brain injures.

Jonathan Jones QC, for the family, told the court: "She is a very brave girl. She has profound disabilities and some preserved intellect.

"It has been an arduous journey... they are very happy the settlement has been reached. They wish to get this case over with."

William Edis QC, for the NHS trust, said: "This was a human tragedy and, sadly in this case, an avoidable human tragedy.

"They leave court not only with a substantial financial sum, but also with the very best wishes of the NHS trust."