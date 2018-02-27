Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Georgina Henshaw sent texts saying she was going to "ruin" Philip Rolph

A "psycho" carvery waitress who stabbed the restaurant's chef to death after luring him to her home has been jailed.

Georgina Henshaw, 36, from Chelmsley Wood, Solihull, sent texts saying she planned to kill Philip Rolph, 65, telling a friend she was "gonna lure him over and ruin him".

He was found stabbed in the heart in his car outside her flat last July.

Henshaw was found guilty of murder at Birmingham Crown Court and jailed for at least 16 years.

The jury heard Mr Rolph had told Henshaw he loved her and wanted to marry her. He had paid for her rent and new carpets but in the weeks leading up to his death told her he felt he was being used.

Henshaw admitted stabbing Mr Rolph but denied his murder.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Philip Rolph was described as "loving and generous" by his family

Texts from Henshaw to a friend hours before Mr Rolph was murdered claimed he had "put a knife to [her] throat," but police said this was never reported.

She said in the messages she was "full of anger" and a "psycho" and wanted to "coshh him to death".

Georgina Davies, prosecuting, said: "We still do not know the motive behind this brutal murder".

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption "I wanna kill Phil. I am full of anger," she wrote

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The waitress described herself as a "psycho"

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Henshaw told a friend she wanted to "beat the life out of" her victim

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption She made plans to "lure him over" to her home

Police said Henshaw was a heavy drinker and had previously slashed a boyfriend with a knife.

A knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was discovered by police in a back garden near Henshaw's home and officers found a baton at her flat.