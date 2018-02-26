Image copyright STAFFORDSHIRE POLICE Image caption Arthur 'Bob' Gumbley, 87, was found on the floor at his home in Endwood Drive, Sutton Coldfield, on November 21. He died in hospital three weeks later

An appeal has been made to find jewellery stolen from a murdered man who died after he was badly beaten during a violent burglary.

Arthur "Bob" Gumbley, 87, was found on the floor of his home in Endwood Drive, Sutton Coldfield, on 21 November. He died in hospital three weeks later.

Staffordshire Police wants to find Mr Gumbley's rings, a watch, a bracelet, a necklace, a gold coin and a knife.

The force is seeking Tom Joseph Ward, 17, in connection with the murder.

Det Insp Dan Ison said the return of the jewellery would "comfort" the Gumbley family.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Tom Joseph Ward has links to the London, Birmingham, Stoke-on-Trent and Yorkshire areas, police say.

Image copyright STAFFORDSHIRE POLICE Image caption A gold bracelet with a gold sovereign insert was among the items stolen

The items stolen by the thieves include:

• A Henry VIII angel gold coin, believed to have been forged between 1544-1547

• A gold necklace with a gold sovereign insert

• A gold bracelet with a gold sovereign insert

• A silver ring with a diamond insert

• A gold ring with a diamond insert

• A gold sovereign

• A silver men's Seiko watch, with gold highlights

• A "unique" gun-shaped knife which has a seven- to eight-inch blade

Det Insp Ison said: "If we can return any or all of the stolen items to this grieving family, it is at least some comfort that they have not lost everything in this terrible incident.

"If we can secure evidence of where the items may have gone after the incident, or who may have handled them, it may help us to track the two men wanted in connection with Arthur's murder."

Crimestoppers is offering a £10,000 reward for information.

A 28-year-old man from Leeds arrested on suspicion of murder and suspicion of burglary was released by police while inquiries continue.