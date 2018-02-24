Birmingham & Black Country

Baby and girl among nine involved in Birmingham crash

  • 24 February 2018
The scene Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance
Image caption Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene on Birmingham's Highgate Middleway

A girl and a baby were taken to hospital after three cars collided in Birmingham.

They were among nine people who were treated by paramedics following the crash at the junction of Leopold Street and Highgate Middleway.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called at about 13:15 GMT.

No-one was trapped in their vehicles, fire crews said. The girl and baby were taken for a check-up and seven people were discharged at the scene.

Drivers were warned about delays in the area.

Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Service
Image caption Nine people were assessed by paramedics with two going to hospital, ambulance crews said

