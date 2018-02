Image caption Darren Stevenson was treated at the scene for serious burns before being taken to hospital

A man has denied manslaughter after an explosion at a flat more than three years ago.

Tobias Gordon, 32, died from injuries sustained in the blast on Aldersmead Road, West Heath, Birmingham, on 23 November 2014.

Darren Stevenson, 30, of no fixed abode, who also suffered serious burns, has denied charges of manslaughter, arson and producing cannabis.

He was granted bail until his trial at Birmingham Crown Court on 3 September.