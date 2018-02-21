Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Sarbjit Kaur died after she was attacked at her home in Penn

Police investigating the "shocking" death of a woman who was attacked in her home have drafted in extra officers to assist the inquiry.

Sarbjit Kaur, 38, was found dead by her family in Rookery Lane, Wolverhampton, on Friday.

Her death is being treated as murder but West Midlands Police said the motive remains "unclear".

Officers believe jewellery is missing from the house and are also looking for links to other recent burglaries.

Det Ch Insp Chris Mallett said it was a "shocking and extremely rare" case and the force is "keeping an open mind" as to the motive.

He continued: "We are building up a clearer CCTV picture in the immediate vicinity of the crime scene and are drafting in additional officers to help with the CCTV trawl and examination of footage."

Mrs Kaur had been assaulted and it is believed she may have died several hours before family members discovered her body.

A post-mortem examination has been unable to identify the precise cause of her death, with further tests to take place.

Image copyright Google Image caption Sarbjit Kaur was found dead at the family house on Rookery Road in Penn, Wolverhampton

The house remains sealed off to allow forensics experts to continue searching for evidence.

Officers have also been conducting house-to-house inquiries and investigating links between other burglaries, although none of the 150 crimes in the city this year involved violence, police said.

The force has urged anyone with information to come forward.