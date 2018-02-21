Image copyright West Midlands Police

A man has been jailed for 12 years after he killed his mother and left her body for "many weeks" at their home.

Darren Hammond, 41, had denied the murder or manslaughter of his mother Beryl, 81, after she was discovered on 12 August last year.

Her decomposing body was found after neighbours told police about a "pungent smell" coming from the house.

Hammond, of Ebrook Road, Sutton Coldfield, was convicted of manslaughter at Birmingham Crown Court.

He was jailed on Tuesday after being acquitted of the murder charge.

Police said Hammond had been arrested three times after his mother reported he had assaulted her or was being violent, but later retracted her complaints.

Image caption Police discovered the body of Beryl Hammond after neighbours said they hadn't seen her for some time

Mrs Hammond's body was later found after neighbours said she had not been seen for some time, West Midlands Police said.

Unemployed Hammond, who lived on his mother's pension, initially told officers she was sleeping.

But, when they went upstairs, they found her body badly decomposed on the floor.

A post-mortem examination was inconclusive because of her condition, but tests showed she had suffered 10 broken ribs, the cause of which could not be explained because of the position of her body.

'Increasingly angry'

Police said Mrs Hammond also told neighbours and her bank manager she was scared of her son.

Hammond had sent text messages to his girlfriend showing he was "increasingly angry and frustrated with his mother" but after 19 July he did not mention her again, detectives said.

Det Insp Caroline Corfield said: "At trial he claimed to have discovered her death only three days before the arrival of police.

"He expected the court to find it acceptable that he could live in a small house for many weeks with the decomposing body of his mother without realising she was dead, checking on her welfare or seeking medical help.

"The truth is Darren concealed the death of his mother in an attempt to escape justice after his abuse of her resulted in the most tragic outcome."