Image copyright Liam Dacre-Davis Image caption Mr Dacre-Davis says he doubts the bird came "all the way from Dudley Zoo"

"Anyone lost a peacock?" That is the question a council is asking after one was spotted perched on a garage.

Liam Dacre-Davis lives in Walsall and was shocked when he saw the peacock whilst out on a walk with his family during the afternoon.

"I've no idea how it got there. I doubt it's come all the way from Dudley Zoo," he said. He added he had not seen one in Walsall before.

The "confused" peacock, which can fly, was seen on Greaves Avenue in the town.

"It was just wondering around the top of the garage looking confused," Mr Dacre-Lewis said.

It is not yet clear where the peacock has come from, however the RSPCA said it had not received any reports about it.

Dudley Zoo said the peacock is not one of theirs as did Walsall Arboretum and Sandwell Valley Country Farm.