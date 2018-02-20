Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the Stafford Road between Oxley Moor Road and Mercury Drive

An 80-year-old man has been killed in a suspected hit-and-run.

The pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Wolverhampton despite the efforts of bystanders to help him.

Although the car left the scene, police said a 19-year-old man handed himself in and has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The incident took place at the A449 Stafford Road between Oxley Moor Road and Mercury Drive, near the Goodyear Island, on Monday evening.

He remains in police custody.