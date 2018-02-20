Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to an address on Rookery Lane in Penn

A 38-year-old woman found dead after being "attacked inside her own home" has been named.

Sarbjit Kaur was found dead at her home on Rookery Lane in Penn, Wolverhampton on Friday.

Police said her death is being treated as murder but the motive is "unclear". Initial inquiries suggest some items were taken from her home.

Det Ch Insp Chris Mallett, of West Midlands Police, said it was a "shocking and extremely rare" case.

He said: "I'm keeping an open mind regards the circumstances.

"We are investigating several lines of inquiry including whether this was a random burglary or if the address or Mrs Kaur were deliberately targeted."

Further tests on the victim are due to be carried out after a post-mortem examination proved inconclusive.