Philip Rolph was described as "loving and generous" by his family

A Toby Carvery waitress accused of murdering her chef colleague texted a friend saying she was going to "beat the life out of him", a court heard.

Georgina Henshaw, 35, from Chelmsley Wood, Solihull, admits stabbing 65-year-old Philip Rolph, but denies his murder.

Mr Rolph was found stabbed in the heart in his car outside her flat in July.

Birmingham Crown Court heard how Mr Rolph had previously told Ms Henshaw he loved her and wanted to marry her.

The jury heard Mr Rolph had given Ms Henshaw between £2,500 and £3,000 for her rent arrears and new carpets for her flat and provided her with alcohol and cigarettes.

Days before his death, Ms Henshaw sent text messages to a friend saying she was going to "lure" Mr Rolph to her flat and "beat the life out of him".

'Lied to police'

The jury heard that in the weeks leading up to his death, Mr Rolph told Ms Henshaw he believed she was "using" him.

He was found stabbed on 7 July and suffered a cardiac arrest in an ambulance as he was taken to hospital.

Prosecutors said Ms Henshaw lied to police when questioned that evening, claiming she did not know what happened.

Ms Henshaw admits manslaughter, but denies murder.

The trial continues.