Fraudsters have been jailed for conning a 92-year-old out of more than £60,000, after she helped police to trap them.

Zohaib Khalid, 20, acted as courier, collecting items for Mohammed Irfan Butt, 24, who posed as a detective.

They were snared by officers who lay in wait at the woman's Solihull house.

Khalid, of Bridge Close, Sparkhill, Birmingham was jailed for three years for conspiracy to commit fraud, while Butt of Kingsbury, London got four years and six months.

The crime began when a conman posing as a detective called the woman saying her bank account had been hacked and getting her to withdraw £8,300 cash "for examination".

Khalid was paid £500 to pose as a police courier, collecting the money on 19 July last year.

Later that day the fraudster called again and talked her into buying two Rolex watches, with a total value of £53,000.

But her suspicions were raised and, when he called the following day, asking her to part with £13,700 as part of a supposed undercover operation, she alerted West Midlands Police.

Denied charges

When Khalid, a student at Aston University, called to collect the latest consignment, officers were waiting to make an arrest.

His phone led officers to identify Butt as the orchestrator of the scam, and he was arrested at his home.

Almost £1,000 has been recovered for the woman, and West Midlands Police said it will be pushing for a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) case to recover the rest.

The two men initially denied the charge, with Aston University student Khalid saying he was oblivious to the scam, but later admitting the offence.