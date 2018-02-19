Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to an address on Rookery Lane in Penn

A woman found dead at a house in Wolverhampton had been assaulted and items were taken from her home, police said.

The 38-year-old, who has not been named, was found on Rookery Road in Penn, at around 16:00 GMT on Friday.

Further tests are being carried out after a post-mortem examination was inconclusive, police said.

Her death is being treated as a murder and police said they are "keeping an open mind as to the motive".

Det Ch Insp Chris Mallett from West Midlands Police said the woman's family have been "devastated" by the "traumatic" event.

Officers are continuing to search the house, which has been sealed off, and are examining CCTV footage.