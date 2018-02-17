Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to an address on Rookery Lane in Penn

A murder inquiry has been launched after a woman's body was found.

Police said the victim was found unconscious inside a house in Rookery Lane, close to the junction with Tudor Crescent, in Penn, Wolverhampton, just after 16:00 GMT on Friday.

The woman, believed to be 38, was pronounced dead at the scene, West Midlands Police said.

The force added no arrests have been made and it is in the "early stages" of the investigation.