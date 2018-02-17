Wolverhampton murder inquiry as woman's body found
- 17 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A murder inquiry has been launched after a woman's body was found.
Police said the victim was found unconscious inside a house in Rookery Lane, close to the junction with Tudor Crescent, in Penn, Wolverhampton, just after 16:00 GMT on Friday.
The woman, believed to be 38, was pronounced dead at the scene, West Midlands Police said.
The force added no arrests have been made and it is in the "early stages" of the investigation.