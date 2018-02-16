Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption The killing of Kevin Nunes in 2002 remains unsolved after a string of police mistakes

A botched investigation into the murder of Kevin Nunes, who was killed in 2002, is to be reviewed.

Staffordshire Police has asked another force to review the case after "serious flaws" in its original investigation led to the murder convictions of five men being overturned.

Mr Nunes' bullet-ridden body was found in Pattingham, Staffordshire.

His former partner and her family, including his son, have welcomed the announcement.

"Justice has not been received for Kevin Nunes's murder," Ch Const Gareth Morgan from Staffordshire Police said.

Image copyright Express & Star Image caption Mr Nunes's body was found on a country lane in South Staffordshire in 2002

A catalogue of police mistakes after the semi-professional footballer's murder has meant that 16 years later, nobody has been held responsible.

Mr Nunes, from Wolverhampton, was 20 when he died in a gangland killing after he started dealing drugs.

Five men were jailed for life in 2008, but they were freed in 2012 when it emerged that prosecutors failed to disclose evidence of serious concerns over a key witness.

Analysis: Phil Mackie, BBC News Midlands correspondent

Kevin Nunes' partner Leanne Williams and her family still feel badly let down by Staffordshire Police.

Initially they were pleased that a successful prosecution was brought in 2008, but as details emerged of how the force had mishandled a key witness and failed to the disclose details during the criminal trial, they lost faith.

Gareth Morgan has kept the promise he made when he became chief constable last year, which was that the case would be reviewed and the family kept informed.

They have welcomed today's announcement but remain cautious - saying they're worried what effect it will have on Kevin Nunes's son, who is now 15, if his father's killers aren't caught.

Staffordshire Police said it was "finalising arrangements" for the review with another police force, but it cannot yet say which one.