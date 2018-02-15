Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mylee Billingham was pronounced dead in hospital

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering his eight-year-old daughter.

William Billingham, 54, was remanded in custody at Wolverhampton Crown Court ahead of his next appearance set for 19 March.

His daughter, Mylee, was found stabbed at his bungalow in Brownhills, Walsall, on 20 January.

On Tuesday, he had appeared before magistrates in Walsall after missing an earlier hearing when he was rushed to hospital.

Mylee died in hospital shortly after she was discovered.

A post-mortem examination found she died from a single wound to the chest.

Mr Billingham, of Valley View, Brownhills, is also charged with making threats to kill Mylee's mother, Tracey Taundry.