Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Jasmine died in hospital of head injuries after police were called to a house in Kent Road, Wolverhampton

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his 11-year-old niece in Wolverhampton.

Jasmine Forrester died in hospital on Friday hours after being found injured at a house in Kent Road in the city.

Her uncle Delroy Forrester, 51, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court earlier charged with the killing.

Mr Forrester, of Lower Villiers Street, Blakenhall, Wolverhampton, was remanded in custody to appear before the same court on 3 April.

Judge Michael Challinor also set a trial date of 13 August.

More than 20 family members, including Jasmine's father, were present at the court for the hearing.

In a statement issued at the weekend, Simeon Forrester paid tribute to his daughter, saying: "This is a hugely tragic time for our family and the loss we feel is unexplainable.

"Jasmine was a shining star and a huge part of us."