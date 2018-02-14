Image copyright WEST MIDLANDS POLICE Image caption Niron Parker-Lee denies murder

A man is to face a retrial over the alleged murder of another man outside a chicken shop after the jury failed to reach a majority verdict.

Niron Parker-Lee, 20, denies murdering Mansoor Mahmood on Brierley Hill High Street in October 2016 by stabbing him.

The jury failed to reached a verdict after the five day trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

A provisional retrial date was set for 16 July.

Parker-Lee, of Blewitt Street, Brierley Hill, was remanded in custody.

The court heard how victim Mr Mahmood, 24, was stabbed outside Dixi Chicken on Brierley Hill High Street.

He later died in hospital from his injuries. A post-mortem revealed he died from a stab wound.