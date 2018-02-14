Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption People reported hearing a loud bang

Actors finished their scene in a performance at the Birmingham Rep despite hearing what sounded like an "explosion", a theatre-goer said.

The theatre was evacuated on Tuesday night after a "technical fault" caused the loud bang in the basement.

Thomas Lancaster, who was watching Brief Encounter, said: "The actors just continued, finished off their scene, the curtains came down."

Nobody was hurt and the Rep said the evacuation was "precautionary".

Ch Supt Danny Long, from West Midlands Police, said it was "initially unclear" what had caused the explosion at the theatre in Centenary Square, off Broad Street.

It was "a very confusing situation," he added, praising the "brilliant" response of the public and emergency services.

Earlier reports the city's Symphony Hall was also evacuated were incorrect and the performance from singer-songwriter Sam Beam went ahead as scheduled.

Image caption Most of Broad Street was cordoned off for a short while

Mr Lancaster said: "Suddenly this loud bang was heard, it was very clear to me, I was sat near the front of the auditorium."

The Library of Birmingham, which shares its space with the theatre, has been closed due to "technical issues" caused by explosion.