A theatre and a concert hall in the centre of Birmingham were evacuated earlier following reports of an explosion.

People were led away from the Rep Theatre and Symphony Hall on Broad Street after a loud bang was heard at about 20:00 GMT.

West Midlands Police said there had been a "technical fault" in the theatre's basement.

There are no reports of any injuries but roads in the area remain closed.

The theatre confirmed the "technical fault" on Twitter and said the evacuation was "a precautionary measure".

It added: "We're pleased to report there were no injuries. Many thanks to the emergency services for their help."

In a tweet West Midlands Police said: "This will have been a very frightening experience for everyone".

All businesses on Birmingham's Broad Street are open as usual.

Police said theatre-goers are being looked after at another venue.

A production of Brief Encounter was scheduled to be performed at the 1,014-capacity theatre, while at Symphony Hall, folk band Iron and Wine were due to play at the venue which seats more than 2,000.

Broad Street is at the heart of the city centre's leisure scene and is renowned for its numerous night-time venues.