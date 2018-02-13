Murder inquiry as man dies after Washwood Heath attack
- 13 February 2018
A murder investigation has been launched after a man found with serious head injuries died.
Christopher Messenger, 36, died in hospital on Monday afternoon, West Midlands Police said.
Officers were called to reports of an attack at a house on Highfield Road, Washwood Heath, Birmingham, just before 14:00 GMT on Friday.
The force said an attempted murder charge against a 31-year-old man is to be reviewed.