Image copyright Family handout Image caption Christopher Messenger died in hospital on Monday

A murder investigation has been launched after a man found with serious head injuries died.

Christopher Messenger, 36, died in hospital on Monday afternoon, West Midlands Police said.

Officers were called to reports of an attack at a house on Highfield Road, Washwood Heath, Birmingham, just before 14:00 GMT on Friday.

The force said an attempted murder charge against a 31-year-old man is to be reviewed.