A village accommodating up to 6,500 athletes and officials is to be built for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

In December, Birmingham was named host city for the £750m showpiece - the most expensive sports event to be held in Britain since the London Olympics.

The Games Village in Perry Barr will include about 1,000 homes, dining areas, transport and services.

Birmingham City Council said it would be a "catalyst" for projects bringing up to 3,000 homes to the area.

After the Games, the accommodation - a mix of apartments and town houses - is due to be converted to homes for sale and rent, including social and affordable housing.

Ian Ward, leader of the Labour-run council, said the village's development would help rejuvenate the north west of the city, creating a "meaningful and lasting legacy" for residents.

"We have a desperate need for high-quality housing in the city and it would have been much trickier to meet that demand if we had not been successful in our bid to host the Games," he said.

Perry Barr councillor Jon Hunt said it was "crucial" people in the area, which has faced housing, employment and deprivation problems, felt the Games were delivering something for them.

"It is important we work together with the organisers to secure the legacy we deserve at a grassroots level," he said.

A public meeting about the event will be held at Alexander Stadium at 19:00 GMT on Thursday.

Mr Hunt added: "Perry Barr will be hosting thousands of people from all over the world for the Games. We want it to be a warm Brummie welcome."