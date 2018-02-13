Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mylee Billingham was pronounced dead in hospital after being found with knife wounds

A man charged with murdering his eight-year-old daughter has been remanded in custody.

Mylee Billingham was found with knife wounds at her father William's bungalow at about 21:15 GMT on 20 January.

Mr Billingham, 54, of Valley View, Brownhills, is also charged with making threats to kill Mylee's mother.

He appeared at Walsall Magistrates' Court and the case was adjourned until a further hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday.

Mr Billingham spoke only to tell the clerk his name, date of birth and address and was not required to enter any pleas.

A two-minute hearing before three magistrates heard he was accused of committing both offences on 20 January.