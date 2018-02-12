Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Flowers and messages paying tribute to Jasmine Forrester have been left outside the house

The uncle of an 11-year-old girl has appeared in court charged with her murder.

Jasmine Forrester died in hospital on Friday hours after being found stabbed at a house in Kent Road, Wolverhampton.

Delroy Forrester, of Lower Villiers Street in Blakenhall, Wolverhampton, appeared at Walsall Magistrates' Court earlier.

The 51-year-old was remanded in custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday.

The results of a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of Jasmine's death, which took place at the weekend, have not yet been revealed by police.

Jasmine was taken to hospital in a critical condition and died on Friday afternoon with her family by her side.

Det Insp Ian Wilkins, of West Midlands Police, said: "We are continuing to support Jasmine's family at this truly tragic time."