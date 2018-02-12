Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mylee Billingham was found with knife wounds at her father William's bungalow

A man charged with murdering his eight-year-old daughter has not appeared in court after being rushed to hospital.

Mylee Billingham was found with knife wounds at her father William's bungalow at about 21:15 GMT on 20 January.

Mr Billingham, 54, of Valley View, Brownhills, near Walsall, was admitted to hospital at about 05:00 GMT on Monday, a hearing before Wolverhampton magistrates was told.

He has also been charged with making threats to kill Mylee's mother.

Mr Billingham may be fit enough to attend court on Tuesday, his solicitor Paul Selby said.

Prosecutor Kelly Crowe said the case was set to be re-listed at either Walsall or Dudley Magistrates' Court in the next few days.

Mylee was pronounced dead in hospital after being found with knife wounds.

Her father was taken to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital for surgery to injuries caused on the same evening.