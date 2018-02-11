Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Jasmine Forrester died after being found seriously injured at a property in Wolverhampton

The uncle of an 11-year-old girl has been charged with her murder.

Delroy Forrester, 51, was arrested after Jasmine Forrester was found seriously injured at a house in Wolverhampton on Friday.

She was discovered at the address in Kent Road just before 01:00 GMT after a neighbour heard a disturbance.

Mr Forrester, of Lower Villiers Street, Blakenhall, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Walsall Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place later, West Midlands Police said.

Image copyright PA Image caption The 11-year-old was found at a house in Kent Road just before 01:00 GMT on Friday

Jasmine was taken to hospital in a critical condition and died on Friday afternoon with her family by her side.

Det Insp Ian Wilkins, from the West Midlands Police Homicide Team, said, "We are continuing to support Jasmine's family at this truly tragic time."