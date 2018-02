Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a property on Highfield Road, Washwood Heath, just before 14:00 GMT on Friday [generic street photo above]

A man has been charged with attempted murder after another was left "fighting for his life" in an attack at a house, police have said.

The 36-year-old victim was taken to hospital after police were called to the address on Highfield Road in Washwood Heath, Birmingham, just before 14:00 GMT on Friday.

He remains in a critical condition.

A 31-year-old man who was arrested in the Aston area is due before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.