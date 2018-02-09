Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Kent Road just before 01:00 GMT

A man has been arrested after an 11-year-old girl was stabbed several times in a house in Wolverhampton.

A neighbour alerted police after hearing a disturbance in the property in Kent Road at about 01:00 GMT.

The girl was found seriously injured and was taken to hospital. A woman in her 80s suffered a dislocated shoulder.

A 51-year-old man related to the girl was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken to hospital with a hand injury.

Supt Harvi Khatkar, from West Midlands Police, said officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the stabbing.

"This is an extremely distressing incident and we are working to establish exactly what has happened.

"We fully understand the impact that this will have on the community."

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the girl was in a critical condition when paramedics arrived and crews carried out "life-saving trauma care" at the house before taking her to hospital.

"An elderly woman was also assessed and treated on scene after suffering less serious injuries before being taken to hospital for further checks," the spokesperson added.