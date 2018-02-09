Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Police have released images of two men wanted in connection with the murder of 87-year-old Arthur Gumbley

Two men are wanted in connection with the murder of an 87-year-old man.

Arthur 'Bob' Gumbley was attacked during a burglary at his home in Endwood Drive, Sutton Coldfield, on the evening of November 21. He later died in hospital.

Staffordshire Police said it would like to speak to Jimmy Michael Connors, 28, and Tom Joseph Ward, 17, about their whereabouts on the day of the incident.

Members of the public are warned not to approach the pair.

Both have links to the London, Birmingham, Stoke-on-Trent and Yorkshire areas, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police.