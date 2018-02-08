Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was stabbed as he sat on a bench on Soho Road, Birmingham

A 54-year-old man who stabbed a stranger on a Birmingham bench has been jailed for 14 years.

David Williams started talking to the unnamed victim in Soho Road, Handsworth, last July before walking away and then returning and stabbing him in the neck.

Williams, of no fixed address, admitted wounding with intent at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

Prosecutors called it an "unprovoked and motiveless attack".

Williams fled the scene and the victim was taken to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

Williams denied being the aggressor in the attack on 6 July but CCTV evidence proved that he was the culprit, the court heard.

He was also found guilty of having an offensive weapon.