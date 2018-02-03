Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened shortly after 02:00 GMT in Jameson Street

A 17-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed in an alleyway.

The teenager was attacked at about 02:10 GMT on Jameson Street, in the Whitmore Reans area of Wolverhampton.

The street has been closed while police carry out forensic examinations at the scene.

West Midlands Police believe the boy's phone was stolen during the attack and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.