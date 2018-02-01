Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption James Brindley was stabbed in the heart after a night out with friends

A teenager has been convicted of fatally stabbing a budding male model and entrepreneur who was walking home from a night out.

James Brindley, 26, was knifed in the heart 400m from his parents' home in Aldridge, Walsall, West Midlands.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had denied murder, but was unanimously convicted by jurors at Birmingham Crown Court.

Aaron Kahrod, 21, who was also on trial for murder, was found not guilty.

Judge Patrick Thomas QC told the 17-year-old he would be sentenced on Friday.

He added: "The only sentence I can pass is detention at Her Majesty's pleasure."