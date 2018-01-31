A murder inquiry has been launched after the death of a man found badly beaten at a Birmingham bedsit.

The victim was found unconscious at a property on Mansell Road, Small Heath, at about 19:10 GMT on Tuesday and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said officers were called after reports of an argument and they believe the man was involved in a fight at the property, which is split into bedsits.

Officers say they have identified "significant" witnesses.

Det Ch Insp Edward Foster of West Midlands Police said: "Clearly we are at an early stage of the enquiry but we understand there was a fight inside the address that has led to a man suffering fatal injuries."