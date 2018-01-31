Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mylee Billingham was taken to hospital with stab injuries but died a short time later

The father of an eight-year-old girl who was stabbed to death is yet to be questioned by police, an inquest has heard.

Mylee Billingham was found seriously injured in Valley View, Brownhills, West Midlands, on 20 January.

Her father Bill Billingham, 54, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in hospital.

Det Insp Jim Colclough told the hearing in Oldbury he would be interviewed once he was discharged from hospital.

Image caption A police cordon was put in place around the property

Mr Billingham is at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, where he had surgery for a stab wound, Black Country Coroner's Court was told.

Schoolgirl Mylee was identified by her mother following her death.

Investigations by West Midlands Police detectives are continuing and witnesses being interviewed, Mr Colclough told the hearing.

Assistant coroner Emma Whitting adjourned the hearing and said it would not be resumed until the force was "content" to proceed.

"I would like to take this opportunity to pass on my condolences to Mylee's family for their tragic loss," Ms Whitting added.