Image copyright Google Image caption Pupils at Croft Academy were watching Paddington Bear when the images appeared

Children as young as nine have been shown pornography at school during a film screening.

Pupils at Croft Academy in Walsall were watching Paddington Bear on Friday when the images appeared on screen.

The film was understood to have been streamed online, and the school blamed a failure in its filtering systems for the incident.

The school is due to meet with parents and teachers over the issue on Tuesday.

Paul Edgerton, executive principal at the school, said: "An issue with web content filtering software occurred on Friday afternoon.

"The issue has been reported... in accordance with academy procedures.

"An investigation is underway and to comment any further would be inappropriate at this point."