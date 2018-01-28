Image caption Police say the blaze is not currently being treated as suspicious

Ten crews have been tacking a fire which broke out in a row of shops and flats in Birmingham.

The blaze, on Stratford Road, Sparkbrook, was reported at 13:52 GMT.

West Midlands Fire Service said it was not aware of any injuries, but was carrying out a search of the buildings. The road is closed both ways from Bordesley Middleway to Long Street.

West Midlands Police said the fire was not currently being treated as suspicious.