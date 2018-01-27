West Heath flat explosion: Man charged with manslaughter
- 27 January 2018
A man who suffered serious burns in a flat explosion more than three years ago has been charged with manslaughter.
Darren Stevenson, 30, of no fixed address, and Tobias Gordon, 32, were seriously injured in the blast on Aldersmead Road, West Heath, Birmingham, on 23 November 2014.
Mr Gordon died from his injuries. Mr Stevenson has also been charged with arson and producing cannabis.
He will appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court.