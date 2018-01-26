Image caption West Midlands Police were called to Cinder Bank, Netherton, on Wednesday night

A man has been charged with murdering his partner.

Claire Harris was found with serious injuries at their home on Cinder Bank, Netherton, Dudley, on Wednesday evening.

She died at the scene, police said.

Ricardo Wilson, 50 of Cinder Bank, who sustained head injuries and was taken to hospital, is due to appear before Sandwell magistrates on Saturday.