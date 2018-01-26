Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Jacqueline Oakes died from multiple blunt force injuries in 2014

An inquest into the death of a domestic abuse victim who was battered to death is to resume.

Jacqueline Oakes, from Birmingham, was murdered by Marcus Musgrove in 2014.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding her death, including the role of state bodies.

An IPCC investigation found in 2017 that Ms Oakes was let down by a raft of procedural errors, and 19 police officers and staff were said to have a case to answer for misconduct.

An earlier inquest into Ms Oakes' death was adjourned in 2014 due to the criminal proceedings against Musgrove, who was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years after being found guilty of her murder.

'Unnecessary failings'

Ms Oakes, 51, was found dead in a bedroom in an Edgbaston tower block in January 2014. She died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Ms Oakes' daughter, Jenny Oakes, said "there were so many unnecessary failings that led to our mom being killed".

"We can't bring our mom back," she said, "but we can at least get answers as to why she is no longer with us."

Andrew Petherbridge from Hudgell Solicitors, representing Ms Oakes' children, said the inquest is "essential given the large number of state bodies that had contact with Jacqueline in the lead up to her untimely death".

The inquest is due to be reopened on 1 October, and is scheduled to last for three weeks.