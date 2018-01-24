Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mylee Billingham was taken to hospital with stab injuries but died a short time later, police said

A 54-year-old man believed to be the father of an eight-year-old girl stabbed to death has been arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Mylee Billingham was found in Valley View, Brownhills, near Walsall on Saturday. She died of a single stab wound to the chest, police said.

The man, thought to be Bill Billingham, has had surgery for a stab wound and was arrested by police on Tuesday.

He remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

West Midlands Police said Mr Billingham would be interviewed when he was deemed medically fit.

He was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Mylee's uncle - Mr Billingham's brother - is former SAS sergeant major Mark Billingham, who appears in the Channel 4 show SAS: Who Dares Wins.