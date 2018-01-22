Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mylee Billingham enjoyed singing and performing at school, her head teacher said

Detectives are still waiting to question a man, believed to be the father of an eight-year-old girl who was stabbed to death.

Mylee Billingham died after being found seriously injured in Valley View, Brownhills, near Walsall on Saturday.

The man, thought to be 54-year-old Bill Billingham, is critically ill in hospital with a stab wound to the stomach.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.

He is expected to undergo surgery and will be questioned in due course, a West Midlands Police spokesman added.

The results of a post-mortem examination on Mylee are yet to be released.

The head teacher of St James Primary in Brownhills, where Mylee was a pupil, paid tribute to her on Monday saying her smile "lit up the room".

Andy Nicholls said the school was "completely devastated" and pupils and staff were "numb and in shock".

Officers were called to the address at about 21:15 GMT.

Detectives said the death was being treated as a domestic incident and were not looking for anyone else in connection with Mylee's death.

Mylee's uncle - Mr Billingham's brother - is former SAS sergeant major Mark Billingham, who appears in Channel 4's show SAS: Who Dares Wins.

He has asked that the family's privacy be respected.

Det Insp Jim Colclough has described what happened as "an absolutely tragic set of circumstances".