Hunt for robbers using bleach on victims

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The suspects have been captured on CCTV climbing over garden walls

Police are hunting a gang of thieves who break into homes, attack residents and put bleach on their victims' hands.

CCTV shows the men climbing into gardens before bursting into homes, threatening residents with weapons and stealing cash and jewellery.

The suspects use the bleach in "a substandard attempt to clean DNA evidence", West Midlands Police said.

Up to five men are wanted over eight robberies in Wolverhampton and the Black Country this month.

The suspects are believed to be Eastern European, police said.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police believe the men scope out areas to find homes to target

In some occasions they used bleach or other cleaning fluids on their victims' hands, police said.

Insp Ade George said five offences had occurred across Wolverhampton and a further three in Sandwell and Walsall between 13 and 19 January.

"People who behave in this way deserve no protection… we need people to come forward and tell us who they suspect is involved so we can take action, identify and bring those responsible for these burglaries to justice," Mr George said.

Officers believe the men scope areas for homes to target.