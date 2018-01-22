Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mylee Billingham died in hospital shortly after being found seriously injured

The 54-year-old man arrested after eight-year-old Mylee Billingham was stabbed to death is understood to be her father.

West Midlands Police said Mylee died in hospital after being found seriously injured in Valley View in Brownhills, near Walsall, on Saturday evening.

Her father, believed to be Bill Billingham, is critically ill with a stab wound to the stomach.

A post-mortem examination for Mylee is scheduled to take place today.

Police are treating the stabbing as a "domestic incident" and are not looking for anyone else in connection with Mylee's death.

Myleen's uncle - Mr Billingham's brother - is former SAS sergeant major Mark Billingham, who appears in Channel 4's show SAS: Who Dares Wins.

He issued a short statement asking that the family's privacy be respected.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mylee was found at the bungalow at 21:15 GMT on Saturday

Mr Billingham is currently in hospital and will be questioned in due course. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Det Insp Jim Colclough said it was "an absolutely tragic set of circumstances".

Neighbour Graham Greatrex, 74, told how he helped comfort the girl's mother after the incident.

He said: "She was in shock. I just offered her a warm drink because it was a bitterly cold night."